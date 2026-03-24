Donald L. Giuttari, a devoted family, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2026. He was 74 years old.

Born in Manhattan, New York, on August 4, 1951, Donald was the son of the late Anthony and Katherine (Wermelinger) Giuttari.

Donald spent his professional years as a salesman for Nissan in Andover, N.J. There, he earned the affectionate nickname “The Bear,” a testament to his formidable presence and perhaps his tenacity in closing a deal.

Donald enjoyed many interests and hobbies that included; fishing, gun and knife collecting, stamp and coin collecting, short wave radios and drawing. He had a special fondness for playing his many harmonicas. He loved to tinker and take long walks with his family. A man of faith he found comfort in daily bible study and reflection. He was the quintessential 1950s kid, always reminiscing about the “old gang’ and neighborhood. Any and all western TV shows were required daily viewing. A dedicated pet lover to his cat Rosebud, he also enjoyed wildlife, especially feeding the birds and deer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Ginger Giuttari; sons, Jason (Debbie) and Brandon Giuttari; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Simone (Vinny), Jeremy Matthews, Deanna Moriarty (Craig Cucci), John T. Moriarty (Christiann); six great-grandchildren, Lydia, Vivian, Wyatt, Mason, Jack and Maverick; sister-in-law, Lori Bonker as well as several nieces and nephews.

Donald was predeceased by his brother, Robert Giuttari.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a receiving of friends on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Stroyan Funeral Home 405 W. Harford Street Milford, PA 18337

A graveside service will immediately follow at the Milford Cemetery in Milford, Pa.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).