Eugene Carl Fieg, Jr. was born March 28, 1939 in Glen Ridge N.J., in Mountainside Hospital and passed away in California on Jan. 9, 2026 in Northbridge Hospital after a short illness .

Gene Graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., with an undergraduate degree in English and earned a Master’s Degree in Theology from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. Gene enjoyed reading professional journals and devoted much of his personal time to translating the Bible from its original texts. He could read Hebrew, Greek and Arabic.

Although Gene was studious and serious about most things, he did enjoy a good joke and was an avid sports fan. He also enjoyed joking with the waitstaff at the local Applebees Restaurant.

Gene was most proud of his participation in various plays in the community theaters in the Claremont area. When he wasn’t acting, he was busy constructing sets for various plays as well as controlling the lighting for certain performances.

Gene is survived by his sister Karen Fieg Frantz, his brother David Gerald Fieg, his nieces Alison Harte of Vermont, and Meredith McGill of England and his stepson, Aric Chen.

Memorial Service information will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Maryville College Fund, 502 Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville Tennessee 37804.

Gene was a good friend and a good brother. He will be missed.