Frank V. Angiolelli

Frank Vincent Angiolelli, devoted family man, visionary leader, dedicated first responder, and gifted composer, peacefully passed away at the age of 49 on Feb. 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family, in Danville, Pa.

Born on Feb. 11, 1976 in Yonkers, N.Y., to Rocco Joseph Angiolelli, Sr. and Barbara Anne (Vanasco) Angiolelli. He was the beloved husband of Audrey (de Sarcus) Angiolelli, and proud father of their three children: Emma, Lucie, and Raphael. Frank is survived by his devoted parents, his siblings: Theresa Gorman, Barbara Marie Angiolelli, and Rocco Angiolelli. He held a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews, his brother in spirit, Edward Gorman, and his father’s life partner, Theresa Cassano as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He earned the respect and friendship of his community, coworkers, and colleagues, all of whom will miss him dearly.

As the Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of mSOC.io, LLC., Frank was a pioneer, a true mentor, and teacher in the field of cyber security. He made prolific contributions through his numerous publications, speaking engagements, podcasts, and projects.

Frank selflessly served his community with a gracious heart. Before finding his forever home in Milford, Pa., he volunteered with the Village of Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. as a firefighter, EMT and Captain of the Ambulance Corps. He recently joined the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Mountain Council #9832. In his spare time, Frank loved to play and write original music.

A Catholic Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 101 Saint Vincent Drive, Milford, Pa. with Rev. Binesh Joseph Kanjirakattu.

To send a condolence online, log onto stroyanfuneralhome.com. Flowers graciously accepted for the Mass on Tuesday if sent in care of St. Vincent de Paul Church.