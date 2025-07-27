On Thursday, June 26, 2025, our beloved husband, stepfather, papa, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, Franz J. Tresenreiter, peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old.

Franz was born on Nov. 22, 1954, in Munich, Germany, to the late Franz J. and Gertraud Elisabeth Grieb. At the age of 11, he embarked on a new journey, immigrating to the United States, where he would build a life filled with love, service, and dedication. His commitment to his country was exemplified by his proud service in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, a chapter of his life that shaped his character and instilled in him a deep sense of honor and duty.

Franz found his soulmate in Maureen (Kendall) Tresenreiter, with whom he shared a devoted marriage. Together, they were active members of the Milford United Methodist Church, where Franz served as the Vice President of the Board of Trustees. His faith and community involvement were cornerstones of his life, reflecting his generous spirit and commitment to helping others.

In his leisure time, Franz found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved fishing, cooking, traveling, and reading, but above all, he cherished the moments spent with his family.

Franz was also a proud member of the Local Teamsters Union #707, where he forged lasting friendships and contributed to the well-being of his fellow workers.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories, which will be carried on by his devoted wife, Maureen Tresenreiter; his step-children, Georgette Hoesly of Watertown, N.Y., Kenneth Fox Jr. of Exeter, Pa., Tanya Fox of Plains, Pa., and Kristopher Fox of Duryea, Pa.; his step-grandchildren, Cole, Abigail, Megan, Michael, David, Mason, Jasmine, Kaylib, Kristopher Jr., Henrik, and Sylar; three great step-grandchildren; siblings, Karl Peter Tresenreiter, Gertraud Elisabeth Niestahl, Gunther Siegfried Mann, and Rosmarie Melva Schick, all of Germany and friend, Mark Hoesly of Watertown, N.Y.

Franz was predeceased by his first wife, Christel Tresenreiter, and his stepdaughter, Merissa Kendall-Sims, both of whom he held dear in his heart.

Memorial services were held at the Milford United Methodist Church, 206 E Ann S, Milford, Pa. 18337 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Franz to the American Cancer Society by visiting (https://donate.cancer.org).

Franz J. Tresenreiter will be remembered not only for his service and dedication but also for the love he shared with his family and friends. His spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337, www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.