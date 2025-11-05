Gary M. Sullivan

On Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, Gary Michael Sullivan, of Milford, Pa., passed away at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, N.J.

Up until his retirement, Gary worked as a Traffic Manager for Bacon and Graham in Paterson, N.J. His passions were woodworking and fishing.

The son of Michael and Valerie (Neidig) Sullivan, Gary was born on July 16, 1951, in Jamaica, N.Y. Gary was married to Arlene Dodd on June 15, 1985.

Left to cherish Gary’s memory are his mother, Valerie Cerny; loving and devoted wife, Arlene Dodd; sister, Karen Wanca (Frank); nieces, Kristin Petersen (David) and Kelly Wanca Kraft (Jesse); grand-nieces and grand-nephew, Madison Kraft, Emma, Allison, and Ryan Petersen; sisters-in-law, Amy Space, Andrea Glass (Terry) and Ann Dodd Leavitt (Kelly); brother- in-law, Michael Dodd; and his cat children, Greysen, Alvin and Theodore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 101 Saint Vincent Drive, Milford, Pa. 18337 with Rev. Edward Casey officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).