Geraldine Marie Marks, 80, of Milford, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center in Lake Ariel, Pa. In her early life, Geraldine worked in manufacturing as a seamstress. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and crafting

Daughter of the late Lester and Sarah (Kane) Berry, Geraldine was born on May 8, 1946 in Franklin, N.J.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Michael Marks and his wife Frankie; daughter, Donna Christensen and her husband Tom; grandson, Andrew Christensen; brothers, Larry Berry and his wife Shirley, and Leonard Berry. Geraldine is predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Marks; and brother, Lawrence Berry.

Family will receive friends at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Friday, May 29, 2026 from 6 to 7 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).