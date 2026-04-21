Guy R. Kellam, 80 of Matamoras, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday Oct. 27, 2025, at Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center, Wilkes Barre, PA. He was a retired Lineman for Frontier Communications, Port Jervis, NY and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1963 to 1967.

Over the years, Guy was involved in many organizations. He was a member of the Port Jervis Elks Lodge #645 and a member of the American Legion Post 131. A passionate sportsman he liked to fish and hunt. He was a big Giants fan and loved Nascar, with Dale Earnhardt being his favorite.

The son of the late William and Mary (Pohoriwka) Kellam, he was born April 9, 1945, in Englewood, NJ. Guy was predeceased by his loving wife Carolyn M. Kellam.

Guy is survived by his son, Christopher Kellam; daughter, Wendy Davis; grandchildren, Angela Davis. Dustin Davis, Stevielee Lacika, and Michael McCarthy; nieces, Susan Kellam from Shohola, Pa., Cassandra Kellam from New York and Bridgett Kellam from Florida.

He was predeceased by his brother, John W. Kellam.

There will be no visitation.

A celebration of life and graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Matamoras, Pa., on May 2 at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations in Guy’s memory may be made to the Pike County Humane Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).