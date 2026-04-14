Howard E. Smith, 84 of Milford, Pa., passed away, Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at Delaware Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Matamoras, PA. He was a retired mechanic & auto body repairman for 55 years.

The son of the late Howard and Rena (Bensley) Smith, he was born July 26, 1941, in Dingmans Ferry, Pa. He was married to the late Kathy Ann (Gavoille) Smith.

Howard is survived by three sons: Jeff Smith, Clark Smith and his wife Traci, Allen Smith and his wife Annette Weygant Smith; grandchildren Ashley, Courtney, Amber and Cody Smith. He was predeceased by his son Christopher Smith.

Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 10 a.m., with Rev. Keith Raser officiating. Burial will follow in Milford cemetery, Milford, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).