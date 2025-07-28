Ingrid Bartsch, 84 of Greeley, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, Pa. She was born on December 3, 1940, in Beckum, Germany to the late Heinrich and Hedwig (Huppert) Steege.

Ingrid’s journey through life was marked by resilience, love, and unwavering commitment to her family. She triumphed through hardship by always having a positive attitude. Her family was her pride and joy, and she created a warm and loving home where laughter and memories flourished. Ingrid was an amazing cook and baker, and enjoyed having family and friends over to share the meals she prepared. She loved nature. Before her husband’s passing, they spent quality time on the Delaware River fishing and enjoying the peacefulness. Ingrid had a green thumb and liked caring for her plants inside and outside of her home. Ingrid loved watching birds at feeders she had, and other wildlife she could see from her window. Her family lived in close quarters to her home, and with them so close, she would spend evenings during the warm months on her golf cart visiting between her daughters homes, watching the grandkids swim and play. After school, her grandchildren that lived next door enjoyed getting off of the school bus and spending time at grandma’s house. During the summer, her home became a summer camp full of games, drawing, time outside and lunches together.

Ingrid is survived by her daughter Sandra Mruczkewycz of Greeley, and her husband Walter; daughter Sharon Bartsch of Shohola, and her partner Marc; and daughter-in-law Kathleen Bartsch of Milford. Grandchildren include Brian Bartsch and wife Megan; Jessica Christensen and husband Jeff; Jonathan Mruczkewycz and wife Jess; Rachel Mruczkewycz and partner Chase; Michaela Stuart and fiancé Nick; and Andrew Stuart and girlfriend Rachel. Great-grandchildren include Andy, Charley, Jax, and Jayce. Also nieces and nephews, Debbie, Stefan, Thomas, and Martina.

Ingrid was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred Bartsch; her son Andy Bartsch; her grandson Christopher Bartsch; her sister Erika Smith, and her in-laws who she loved dearly.

Cremation will be held private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337, www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.