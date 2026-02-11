James A. Montaperto

It is with profound sadness that the family of James Alfred Montaperto announces his passing on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at his home in Milford, Pa. James was 48 years old.

Born on Feb. 18, 1977, in Goshen, N.Y., to James and Carmela (Healey) Montaperto, Jim grew up surrounded by the love of a close-knit family. He dedicated his career to his work as a Forklift Operator for Econo-Pack in Milford, Amscan in Chester and Home Depot in Virginia Beach where he was known for his reliability and hard work. He was also known for his huge heart and willingness to help anyone who needed it.

A true family man, Jim’s greatest pride was his role as a husband and father. He shared a life of devotion with his wife, Michelle (Walsh) Montaperto, who remained steadfastly by his side throughout his journey.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. He is survived by his mother, Carmela Montaperto (Tom); his wife, Michelle; and his daughters, Kayla and Alyssa Montaperto. He also leaves his siblings, Michelle Smith (Joe) and Anthony Montaperto (Frani); his nieces and nephews, Christopher, Tabitha, Olivia, Jaxon, Serafina, Lucy, Quinn, McKenzie, Elizabeth, Cameron, Bailey and Gabriella.; his uncles, George Montaperto, and Jim Healey (Diana); his aunts, Dorothy Ann Schultze, Tony Marie Hodgkins (Mark) and Lisa Lenz (Scott); sisters in law Melissa Beisel (Mike), Mercedes Gormley (Shawn); father in law Tom Walsh; faithful companion Max; and an extensive circle of cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.

He was predeceased by his father, James Montaperto, uncle Tom Montaperto and mother-in-law Debbie Walsh.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at the Good Shepherd and St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Milford, Pa. Services will follow 12 p.m. at the church with Reverend William Stewart officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Jim to Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County, 321 5th St., Milford, Pa. 18337

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).