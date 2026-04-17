With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of James A. Oetzel, Sr., on April 13, 2026, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in East Stroudsburg, Pa. He was 66 years old. Son of the late August and Louise (Lupardo) Oetzel, he was born on November 12, 1959, in Tuxedo, NY.

James was the Operating Manager for QXO in Middletown, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Fran Oetzel of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; children, James A. Oetzel, Jr., and his wife, Laura, of Newburgh, N.Y.; and Jillian Oetzel of Middletown, N.Y.; beloved grandchildren, Aurora Diane and Audrey Marie; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5p.m. – 8 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.T2T.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com