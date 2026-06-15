Janet M. Flaherty, 87, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 9, 2026.

Born on Aug. 9, 1938, in Jersey City, N.J., Janet was the daughter of the late William and Julia Murphy. She married the love of her life, John J. Flaherty, Jr., in 1960. Together they built a life centered on love, family and friendship. John preceded her in death in 2011.

Although born in New Jersey, Janet lived in Brooklyn before moving to Dingmans Ferry, Pa., in 1975.

Janet dedicated her life to caring for others as a Registered Nurse. Throughout her exemplary career, she worked in various hospital departments, provided private care, served as a substitute school nurse and performed insurance physicals before choosing geriatrics as her specialty. She retired from Twin Cedars Assisted Living in Shohola, Pa.

Janet had a smile for everyone and was known for her quick wit, sharp sense of humor and occasional snarky remark. She thoroughly enjoyed life and was immensely proud of her loving family. She treasured time spent with friends, whether playing cards or sharing lively conversations. A devoted dog lover, her most recent longtime companion was Max. The two were inseparable.

She is survived by her four children: Scott Flaherty of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; Julie Flaherty of Wilmington, N.C.; Lynda Flaherty of Dearborn, Michigan; and Karen DeVilliers and her husband, John, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.

She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Eric Simko; Steven Solferino; Brett Solferino and Grace Gunn; Dustin DeVilliers; Alexandra DeVilliers and Brooke Ketterman; and Christopher and Serena DeVilliers. Janet was blessed with three great-grandsons: Xavier Simko, Daniel DeVilliers and Vincent Solferino.

Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend whose life was defined by kindness, strength and grace. She and John shared a deep and enduring love that served as the foundation of their family.

A faithful friend and sincere soul, Janet welcomed others with an open heart and faced life’s challenges with courage and acceptance. She possessed a wonderful balance of wisdom and humor, knowing when to offer thoughtful guidance and when to bring laughter to those around her.

Sympathetic and caring, empathy was always at the center of who she was. She listened without judgment, offered comfort without hesitation and made people feel valued and understood. Being a Brooklynite, of course she loved to bowl. Janet also enjoyed dancing, finding joy in music, celebration and time spent with those she loved.

As the heart of her family—a steady guide, source of strength and loving presence—she leaves behind a legacy of love, friendship, resilience and cherished memories. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 101 St. Vincent Drive, Milford, Pa., on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Binesh officiating.

Burial will take place in Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Eleventh Hour Rescue, Rockaway, N.J., or the New Pike County Humane Society, Shohola, Pa.

Arrangements are under the care of Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa.