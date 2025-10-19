John B. Sellers

John Broughton Sellers was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pa. His parents, Saandra Hughes Maurer raised him without the help of his father. John’s early years were difficult, but he managed to turn things around when he started work as a welder. He loved his mother and his sisters.

After the passing of his mother, he fell in love with someone he had known since childhood, Christine Sneberger. They were married a year later and settled down in Milford. He loved Christine, his dogs and Milford. Christine passed away suddenly in 2020, and John’s heart was broken.

He tried moving on with a new puppy, but life had lost its spark for him. His death has left a hole in our hearts. We will miss his great sense of humor, his charismatic way of telling a great story, his ability to figure out a solution to a construction or welding problem. He enjoyed his Harley Davidsons, trucks with big engines, good tools and any dog that walked his way.

John was preceded in death by his truly beloved wife Christine Sneberger Sellers.

John is survived by sisters, Leeanne Lawlor, her children, Timothy Lee Brunette, Tracy Lynne Brown, Elizabeth Marie Krakowski and Abigail Miller Malik; Wendy Spencer (Tim Madden) her daughters, Amy Graham and Jessica Perella; Saandra Sellers Nazzal (Nidal Sami Nazzal) their children, Nidalia Nazzal, Sami Nidal Nazzal and Isabella Saandra Nazzal, Christine Davis (Michael Davis) their children Courtney Kish, Christopher Kisow, Josh Davis and Wyatt Davis, his daughter Joanna Reynolds and many friends and admirers.

Friends are invited to celebrate John’s life at the Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E Harford St, Milford, Pa. 18337, on Nov. 9, 2025, between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).