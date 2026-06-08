John Lewis Seidenstricker Jr. passed away peacefully on June 4 at the age of 81. John, or “Sadie” as he was often called, was born in Harrisburg, raised in Hanover, and graduated from Hanover High School. He was predeceased by his parents, John Lewis Sr. and Alice Seidenstricker (Roberts). He was married to Mary Jane Seidenstricker (Gilpin) for 39 years. After she passed in 2011, he moved back to the Hanover area to enjoy his time with his three brothers: Frank, Charles, and Donald Seidenstricker.

John and Mary Jane had one daughter, Elizabeth Marie Bonagura (Seidenstricker), whom they loved completely. John loved spending his time watching her field hockey games in both high school and college. His voice was always recognizable at all athletic events! John was a physical education teacher for 38 years, beginning his career at Hanover High School. He then went on to teach at Kutztown High School, Delaware Valley High School, and 27 years at Kittatinny Regional High School in New Jersey. As a Seidenstricker, he obviously coached football for many years, as well as tennis, track and field, and basketball.

John was an avid fly-fisherman and loved spending time on the rivers and creeks with his brothers. When not with his brothers, he enjoyed untangling his daughter’s fly line as he taught her the love of fishing and the joys and lessons learned from being in nature. John was a member of Trout Unlimited and the Fontinalis Fly Fishing Club in Milford, Pa.

John is survived by his daughter Elizabeth, her husband Adam Bonagura, and their two children Finn and Janey Bonagura. A doting grandfather, John loved spending time with Finn and Janey sharing stories and knowledge about sports, fishing, and all the shenanigans of growing up with his brothers. On many weekends John could be found “talking” to the tv while watching Penn State football games and the New York Giants. Always a fan of athletics and the life lessons that can be found in being part of a team, please in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the athletic foundations at Hanover High School or Southwestern High School.

There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2026, followed by a celebration of life at Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pa. If you knew John, please join us to share a memory, and hear about a life well lived.

Condolences can be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.