John “Rick” Vodilko passed peacefully on Jan. 30, 2026. He was 82.

Rick was born on May 13, 1943, in Passaic, N.J., to John and Mildred Vodilko (nee Vladyka). He was a graduate of Garfield High School in Garfield, N.J., where he resided before moving to Pennsylvania in the late 80s.

Rick proudly served in the U.S. Army before beginning his career as a plant manager for Gilt Edge Folding Boxes in Passaic, N.J. He stayed in this field as a manager before finishing his career as a financial advisor with MetLife.

Rick was very active in his church and a proud VFW and Masonic member where he was involved in many charitable events. He was a passionate fan of the Yankees and Giants and an avid golfer. He could often be found on the course or having lunch with his friends in the clubhouses.

He was an endless source of support for his family.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Vodilko (nee Vladyka) and is survived by his daughter Carrie Welsek (Vodilko); son Mark Vodilko; grandchildren Tyler Welsek (Priscilla), Samantha Welsek, Mark Vodilko Jr. and his great grandchild Thomas Welsek, with another sibling on the way.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 27, at 5 p.m. at the Dingmans Ferry United Methodist Church, 115 Myck Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa. 18328. His ashes will be interred at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on the Wounded Warrior Project website.