Judy Gail Leeper left us on Tuesday, May 27, on a peaceful journey to her next level.

The daughter of the late Whitfield Leeper and Lillian Davis, she was born on February 17, 1944.

Judy was a nurse at St. Anthony Hospital for most of her career and retired leaving behind a tremendous legacy of care, compassion, stubbornness, humor and a will to fight for all. If you knew Judy you were a lucky person. She loved her family and friends fiercely and would do most anything for someone in need. Now she could be a bit temperamental, but to know her was to love her. Although she got sidelined for the past few years, she is now free to roam with all of her family and friends who preceded her in death. Look out above, Judy is arriving!!

Judy was predeceased by her newborn brother, Wardel Leeper and her close friend, Marilyn Burriss.

There are so many years and stories of hilarious mishaps and mischievous events when you were with Judy. We hope you will all bring those stories with you to celebrate our time with Judy. She leaves behind her close family/friends to remember her kindness and love through the years. Barbara Lenartowicz and grandson Austin Lenartowicz, Jackie Vincent and her husband Gabe, Chris Hastings and his wife Carolyn, Alexa Riccardi and her husband Mike and their children, Bryleigh and Mikey.

There will be a private graveside burial and a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

