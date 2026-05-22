Karen D. Gruver, age 64, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Newton Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Franklin to the late Allen and Pearl (Lazier) Green, Karen grew up in Vernon and attended Vernon Township High School. She moved to Dingmans Ferry, Pa., in 1998, where she made a home filled with love. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose kindness and love for her family will always be remembered.

She worked for many years as a seamstress at Morley’s Shirt Company in Franklin. After the company closed, she continued her working career at Weis Supermarkets and Walmart in Pennsylvania, where she was known for her strong work ethic and friendly smile.

Above all, she cherished her family and loved spending time with them. In her quieter moments, she enjoyed doing puzzles and collecting Snoopy items, cookie jars, and salt and pepper shakers. Her collections brought her great joy and reflected her warm and playful spirit.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

Besides her parents, Karen was predeceased by her sister, Betty Niemeyer on March 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Edwin M.; her son, Edwin J.; her daughter, Savannah; her brothers, Allen and his wife Lisa Green of Myrtle Beach, S.C., James Green of Hopatcong, Douglas Green of Hamburg, and Linn Green of Budd Lake; her sisters, Donna Rofrano and her husband Paul of Tennessee and Tammie Scott and her husband Richard of Little River, South Carolina; and her cherished feline companions. Private cremation service have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.