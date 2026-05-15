Karen L. Mehrtens

Artist, volunteer, and cherished woman of God, Karen was found passed away at her Home in Hawley, Pa., on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Born in Bergenfield, N.J., December 30, 1960, to Eugene J. Mehrtens and Beverly Mehrtens, Karen’s life was defined by her friends, loving son Matthew, and her beloved dog Bella.

Karen was a pillar of the Robert J. Drake Senior Community Center in Hawley, where she turned her passion for creativity into gifts for others.

She was a dedicated instructor, specifically known for her expertise in the art of sculpture. Karen spent countless hours fostering a sense of community through arts and crafts programs teaching others to find their own creative voice.

When she wasn’t teaching, Karen found peace in the quiet moments of life. She loved the outdoors and was rarely seen without her beloved dog, Bella, her constant companion.

Her memory will be carried forward by those who loved her most, her son, Matthew Decker; siblings, Lisa O’ Day Mehrtens, Jennifer, Eric, and Amanda Mehrtens, and the loving circle of her nieces and nephews. Karen will now be joined with her family who had passed before her, which include her parents Eugene, Beverly, and Christine Mehrtens along with her brothers Bill and Stephen Mehrtens.

Cremation will be held privately, and no services will be held until a later time for the convenience of the family.

Final Internment will be held at the Green Gates Cemetery, Hawley, Pa.