Kevin D. Keane of Warwick, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2026, at Mount Sinai Morningside. He was 64 years old.

Born in Elmhurst, N.Y., on Jan. 4, 1962, he was the son of Donald and Elizabeth (née Sloane) Keane.

Kevin was recently retired from his job as a project manager for HDR, an environmental consulting firm, in Woodcliff Lake, N.J.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family. In his spare time, he also enjoyed reading, baking, and especially fishing in the Adirondacks.

Kevin is survived by his wife Deborah (née Krupczak); two sons Thomas Keane and Robert Keane; sister Kathy Ford; brothers Christopher Keane and David Keane and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com .