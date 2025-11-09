Lee Ann Coleman, born Jan. 30, 1945, beloved daughter of John and Barbara Shul, passed away on Nov. 4, 2025.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Knopp and Barbara Donlon; sons-in-law, Chad Knopp and Sean Donlon; and grandsons, Michael and Chad Donlon. She also leaves behind her dear cousins, Patty Merenski and John Bratka.

Lee Ann found great joy in caring for her animals, tending her garden, and taking long walks outdoors. She worked for many years in local greenhouses, where her knowledge of plants and her green thumb were well known.

She will be remembered for her strength, warmth, and devotion to family, and deeply missed by all who knew her.

Services will remain private with loved ones. Donations can be made in her memory to: Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (B.A.R.K.S.) at 13 Hampton House Road Suite 1, Newton, N.J. 07860, barksinc.com or to Middletown Humane Society at 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, N.Y. 10940, Middletownhumanesociety.com.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).