Lee Conklin, 88, born Aug. 20,1937 affectionately known as “Uncle Lee” to all who loved him — whether he was their uncle or not — passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2025, in Milford, Pa., with his daughter, Kathy Davis, and her husband, Butch, lovingly by his side.

Lee dedicated his life to the arts, helping to preserve and promote the legacy of the Brandywine Valley’s most celebrated painters. Throughout his distinguished career, Lee owned and operated art galleries and a frame shop in both Delaware and Chadds Ford, Pa. His galleries became warm, welcoming spaces where collectors, artists, and friends gathered — drawn not only by the exceptional artwork but also by Lee’s deep expertise, integrity, and generous spirit. His passion for Andrew Wyeth’s work shaped his life’s mission and introduced many to the beauty and importance of American realist art.

Lee had a passion for travel and photography leading him to Africa where he was fascinated by the wildlife there also traveling to many national parks using his camera along the way. After retiring from his galleries and frame shop, Lee settled in Florida, where he embraced a peaceful life on the water. He loved watching the alligators glide by and rode his bike many miles each day,

He became very skilled in the game of billiards and enjoying the sunshine and the simple pleasures of nature. Surrounded by family and a wide circle of friends, Lee continued to share the warmth, humor, and kindness that defined him throughout his life. Known for his generosity, he helped countless people over the years, and so many loved him in return.

Lee will be remembered for his gentle demeanor, quiet wisdom, and his remarkable ability to make everyone feel like family. He touched countless lives with his stories, compassion, and open-hearted spirit.

Lee is survived by his daughter, Kathy Davis, and her husband, Butch; nieces, Tammy and her husband Steve of Branchville and Belinda; nephews, Jeff, Gordon and his wife Denise; brothers Jerry and Buck; great-nieces, Jenny Hurst and her husband Ryan of Pittsburgh, Katie, Michelle and Donna Quick; great-nephew, Bailey Davis as well as his great great niece and nephew Emma June and Ashton.

Lee was predeceased by his three sisters, Susan, Kay, and Irene; his brother, Lucky and his wife, Edith; parents, Warren and Eva Gould; three nieces, April, Kelly, and Ginny; his nephew, Billy; and his sister-in-law, Brenda Joyce Benson, who recently passed away and was dearly loved.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337 (stroyanfuneralhome.com).