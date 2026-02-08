Marjorie Wrage, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2026, at the age of 89. Born on June 14, 1936, in Port Jervis, she was the cherished daughter of Marge and Charles Brehm.

Marjorie attended Newburgh Beauty School after graduating Port Jervis High School. Her first career was as a beautician. Marjorie also built a remarkable career as a real estate broker, serving her community for more than 30 plus years with dedication, integrity, and a genuine love for helping others find a place to call home.

Beyond her professional life, she was widely known as a talented local artist whose creativity and passion touched countless people. Marjorie was a lifetime member of the Eastern Stars and was very active in her community as a Red Hat member, where she planned many luncheons with her friends. Family was at the heart of everything Marjorie did.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Bob Wrage, and their children Jennifer Wrage, Robert and his wife Michelle Wrage and Richard and his wife Erin Wrage. She also leaves behind her loving siblings Candace Howard, Janice McCreery, and Jack Brehm, as well as seven treasured grandchildren who brought her endless joy, Benjamin Rosenberg and his wife Jill, Max, Kiki, and Connor Wrage, Raven, Kylo and Revan Wrage. Majorie will be meeting her siblings Charlie Brehm, Butch (Warren) Brehm and Honey (Helen) Van Tuyl and 20 dogs in heaven.

Marjorie had a gift for making everyone around her feel valued and supported. She was a best friend to many — family and friends alike — and her kindness, warmth, and generosity left a lasting imprint on every life she touched. Whether she was playing cards, (Skip Bo and Crazy Eights) with her family, offering a helping hand to someone in need, or sharing her artistic talents, Marjorie lived with a spirit of compassion and connection that defined her life.

She will be remembered for her unwavering love, her vibrant creativity, and the countless ways she made the world brighter for those fortunate enough to know her.