Mark Wallace of Wantage, N.J., passed away surrounded by his family at Westchester Medical Center, N.Y., on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. He was 68 years old.

He was born and raised in Collingswood/Haddonfield, N.J., by Don and Caryl Wallace. He graduated Collingswood High School and went on to pursue a career in Industrial Arts Education at Winona University, Minnesota. He graduated in 1980 with a BA in Industrial Arts Education and in 1985 a MA in Administration/Supervision from Jersey City State University. He started a teaching career in Vernon, N.J., where he taught grades 5-8 for 17 years before transferring to High Point Regional High School to become a supervisor of Technology Education. While teaching he was the Executive Director of the Technology Educators Association of New Jersey from 1993-2001. He finally retired after 19 years at High Point.

During his teaching/supervising career he had numerous accolades including: 1988 International Middle School Teacher of excellence 1998 Distinguished NJ Technology Educator; 2002 Innovative Technology Educator; 2003 Technology Education Association of NJ Technology Administrator Excellence 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the NJ Technology and Engineering Education Association.

During his career he built relationships through his professional association connecting schools state wide to promote Technology Education and educators. He started Women in Engineering while at High Point to promote women in the field of engineering. He was proud of his accomplishments and the many students that became engineers and educators of technology.

He was the life of the party. He brought many people together, hosting parties when he first moved up to Sussex County and continued his entire life. Mark always had a good joke in his back pocket, especially for his grandkids and passed that love to all of them.

Mark had many hobbies that he pursued. He loved making furniture and wood-working in general. Just recently became the President of Woodturning club in Sussex County. He enjoyed metal detecting, magnet fishing, hiking, genealogy, and leathercraft. He had a great love of the outdoors- fresh air, camping, fire building. He took his family on many hikes over the years, encouraging their love of nature and aesthetic countryside.

Mark leaves behind wife Gail (Vellekamp) of 35 years, his three children Dr. Crystal Clark (Jesse) of Newton ,N.J., Carolyn Hastings (Chris) of Milford, Pa., Jacob Wallace (Hannah) of Temple, Pa., and 5 grandchildren: Lila, Mia, Jax, Brooks, and Violet. Also leaving behind his mother Caryl of Haddonfield, N.J., his brother Jay Wallace of Westmont, N.J., his sister Beth Gates (Brian) of Lancaster, Pa., and numerous nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed.

Arrangements will be held at Ferguson Funeral home Vernon, N.J., Feb. 28, 2026 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mark Wallace Memorial Scholarship Fund through High Point Regional High School.