It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michelle Baron, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, who passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2026, at Hackettstown Medical Center, at the age of 66.

Michelle was born in New Brunswick, N.J., on Sept. 2, 1959, to Raymond Swiderski and Theresa (Mozdzen) Swiderski. She grew up in Spotswood, N.J., where she built lifelong friendships and met her future husband. Michelle was preceded in death by her beloved father, Raymond Swiderski, whose memory will forever be cherished.

Michelle’s life was marked by her unwavering devotion to her family, her deep faith, and her boundless compassion for others. She is survived by her devoted spouse, Richard C. Baron, whom she met in high school in 1975. Richard and Michelle became engaged in September of 1977, married in Oct. 7, 1978, and shared a loving marriage spanning 47 years. In 1988, Michelle and Richard moved to Dingmans Ferry (Delaware Township), Pa., and then moved to Dingmans Township, Pa., in 1995, where they remained until her passing.

Together, Michelle and Richard raised four wonderful children —Michael Baron, Victoria Baron, Joseph Baron (wife Tiffany Baron), and Vincent Baron — each a testament to her nurturing spirit and steadfast love. Michelle was also immensely proud of and cared greatly for her six beloved grandchildren — Beatrice Baron, Cecilia Baron, Lukas Baron, Adam Baron, Emily Baron, and Archer Baron-Mundrane, who brought her immeasurable joy and laughter. She is also survived by her beloved mother, Theresa Swiderski; her siblings, Karen Swiderski and Raymond Swiderski; and over a dozen cherished nieces and nephews.

Michelle loved bringing people together, and she especially loved cooking, particularly for the holidays, and took great joy in gathering family and friends to create lasting memories around the table. Her home was a place of welcome, comfort, and laughter.

Michelle was a quilter and a craftswoman, often making handmade stuffed toys, quilts, brooms, wooden furniture, tablecloths, decorations, pottery, ceramics, and countless gifts for family and friends. Her creativity took many forms and was an important aspect of her life.

Michelle loved learning new things and would often work with her husband on survey projects, and became proficient at many land surveying activities. She also enjoyed riding Harley Davidson, Sportster motorcycles with her husband, including taking day trips or weekend trips to places of interest.

Her compassion extended to all living things. Michelle loved caring for animals and, over the years, owned many dogs, chickens, goats, cats, and other animals. She loved all of God’s creatures and cared for them with remarkable tenderness and compassion.

Michelle began her professional career in the fragrance industry, starting as a chemical compounder and later becoming a perfumer at Firmenich, mixing and testing new perfumes. She later joined Colgate as a perfumer. After the birth of her second child, Michelle chose to step away from her career to focus fully on raising her children and caring for her family.

Later, Michelle pursued an education in theology and religious studies and went on to serve as Director of Religious Education in the Diocese of Scranton. In that role, she shared her faith, supported families, chaperoned the World Youth Day in France, ran events, and helped foster a strong sense of community among those she served.

Michelle was an active member of Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, where she not only attended services but also became an integral part of the church community. Michelle loved making altar cloths and other adornments for the church, as well as making costumes for the children’s pageants. She was also involved in decorating and other volunteer efforts at Saint Patrick’s.

Those who knew Michelle will remember her as a caregiver at heart— someone who had great compassion and care for anyone.

Visitation will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. on Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 200 E High St, Milford, Pa. 18337 on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Joseph Manarchuck officiating. A repast will be held at Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church following the 10:00 a.m. mass.

As we say goodbye to Michelle Baron, let us remember and celebrate a beautiful life lived with love, purpose, grace, and devotion to God. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love she gave in life.

Memorial donations in Michelle’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa.; www.stroyanfunralhome.com.