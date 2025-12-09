Randy L. Kresel

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of my beloved husband, Randy Lee Kresel, on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. Born Feb. 21, 1953, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the cherished son of Jacob and Irene (Dudowitz) Kresel and his brother Mark W. Kresel who predeceased him.

Randy was married to his devoted wife, Laura (Sullivan) Kresel, with whom he shared a deep and lasting love. Before his retirement, Randy dedicated himself to serving the community as an Investigator for the City of New York where his integrity and compassion left a lasting impact on those he worked with and encountered. Randy was deployed to Ground Zero where he worked with the Coroner’s office while stationed at Ground Zero. He became ill and he and his wife left New York and relocated to Pennsylvania. Randy was diagnosed with Dementia with Lewy Body Disease. Randy was also an esteemed member of the Milford Masonic Lodge and the 5th District Tabernacle in New York City, where he formed lasting bonds with his fellow members. Randy was the youngest member to become a Master of his trade. Randy was in his twenties.

Randy was kind hearted and good natured. His sprit to enjoy life and love made him a happy man, and all who met him felt the same. Randy enjoyed fishing and that made him most happy. He leaves behind his loving wife Laura and his brother in-law Steven Bielski.

Graveside services will be private and held at 11:30 AM on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at New Montefiore Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y.

Randy will be greatly missed, but his legacy of love and service will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa.; www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.