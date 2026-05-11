On May 3, 2026, Rebecca (Becky) Sproul passed peacefully at 86 years of age. She was preceded in death by many of her long-time friends, her husband (Dave), her brother (RG), a beloved grandchild (Davie), and her parents (Robert and Ruth). She leaves behind five children, Cindy (Bob), Carolyn (David), Theodore (Donna), Connie (Scott), and Catherine; and ten grandchildren: Caity, Colin, Logan, Davis, Carson, Paige, Nathan, Meghan, Jack, and Stephen.

Becky loved being with people, especially children. After graduating from Allegheny College, she became a teacher at the same school her children would eventually attend.

She met her husband through a mutual friend. She once said it was how handsome and smart he looked in his felt fedora that first captured her attention. But their shared intelligence, sharp wit, sense of humor, love of laughter, and mutual desire for a large family sealed the deal. They were married for 58 years.

Becky and Dave went antiquing on their honeymoon, but her treasure hunting reached new heights when she was one of the first moms around to get a GMC Suburban. When she wasnt hauling kids to activities or making yet another trip to the grocery store, she was coming home from her favorite local antique shops and estate sales. And then she found antique auctions, where she could get a little paddle happy over a box of odds and ends just to score the teacup or other trinket she liked.

With five children, free time and escapes were few and far between, but as the daughter of a teacher turned librarian, a book was always nearby waiting for her, especially if there was a sunbeam shining on her chair. She enjoyed reading, especially to her children and later to her grandchildren. Although she cherished her moments of peace, she relished the chaotic, fun atmosphere her large family created.

She loved visiting with a friend, sharing a cup of coffee with them (preferably with cake), and almost always, there was laughter, no matter how difficult life was for them at the time. Her sense of humor and subsequent giggles were contagious. Her family and friends appreciated her humor and how she always seemed to know the right thing to say when others did not.

Some of her parting words were, “lots of grandchildren. They are the greatest joy this world has to offer.” Then, with a giggle, she added, “and remember me every time you eat chocolate.”

In lieu of flowers, please eat lots of chocolate. Memorial donations to support individuals with Autism may be made to Alpine Learning Group at 777 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 (link below) or to Bergen County United Way at 6 Forest Avenue, Suite 220, Paramus, NJ 07652.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pa.