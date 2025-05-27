Richard D. Andree, known affectionately as “Rich” or “Richie”, passed away peacefully at his home in Orlando, Florida, on May 16, at the age of 74.

Rich was born on October 28, 1950, on Naval Air Station Key West in Florida. The son of military parents, he moved frequently throughout his early childhood before eventually settling in Staten Island, New York, where he graduated from Monsignor Farrell High School. He pursued a lifelong passion for education, earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Villanova University in 1972, where he was also a proud member of the swim team. He went on to receive a master’s degree in education from Wagner College in 1973.

Rich dedicated 31 years of his life to the Port Jervis City School District, working with generations of students at both the high school and middle school, in various teaching and administration roles. His dedication to education and his care for his students left a lasting legacy in the community he served.

A committed public servant outside the classroom as well, Rich was a member of the Volunteer Fire Departments of both Milford and Port Jervis, NY, offering his time and energy to help those in need. Rich also served as the elected President of the Milford Borough Council and was a longtime member of the Planning Commission in Westfall Township. A true man of the community, his generous spirit extended beyond formal service—he was always ready to lend a hand to neighbors, friends, or anyone who needed support.

Rich had a deep love for music and could often be found listening to his favorite tunes, sharing stories, and connecting with those around him. He was known for his kind heart, sense of humor, and unwavering willingness to help others. He is survived by his three children: Megan (Andree) Weber of Orlando, FL; David Andree and his wife Lynda, of Parkland, FL; and Eileen Andree of New York, NY, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his former spouse, JoAnne (Hinkel) Andree of Milford; his sister, Susan Scognamiglio of West Hempstead, NY; a niece and a nephew.

He will be missed by many dear friends whom he treated like family and held close to his heart, including Raymond and Karen Meinelschmidt of Hagerstown, MD, and their children, as well as Matthew and Lacy Jones of Shohola, and their children. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas R. Andree and Vee M. Andree, and his long-time companion, L. Jeanne Geiger. His impact on his family, students, and community will not be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County.