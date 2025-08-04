Robert F. Gallagher, 93 of Shohola, Pa. passed away Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 at Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Stratford, N.J. Bob was a retired Major from the U.S. Army serving 25 years. He was a parishioner of St. Ann’s Church, Shohola, Pa., member and Past Commander of the Mountain Laurel VFW Post 8612, Milford, Pa., member of the Marsch Kellogg American Legion Post # 139, Milford, Pa., Association of the U.S. Army, Life benefactor member of the NRA, certified NRA Fire Arms Instructor, member of the Matamoras Rod and Gun Club and the Army Historical Society.

The son of the late Robert E. and Marie (Cane) Gallagher, he was born Aug. 28, 1931 in Easton, Pa.. He was married to the late Elizabeth D. Boyes Gallagher.

Bob is survived by two daughters: Jann Pennello Davis and Elizabeth Gallagher; four grandchildren: Ian O’Blenis, Shana O’Blenis, Julia Duncan, and Robert Jacob Gallagher. He was predeceased by two sons, Robert G. Gallagher, Charles T. Gallagher; sister, Marie Frankenfield; two brothers, Bart and Charles Gallagher; and son-in-law, William Davis.

Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. on Thursday, August 7, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann’s Church, Shohola, Pa. on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Edward Casey officiating, followed by Military Honors. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, Pa.

Memorial donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Mountain Laurel VFW Post 8612, PO Box 718, Milford, Pa. 18337.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa.; (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).