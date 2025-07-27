Rose Ann Prigge

Rose Ann (Winkler) Prigge, beloved mother to Holly Lees, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Annette Cocalas, of Nyack, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Joe Raso Hospice in New City, N.Y. on July 22, 2025 leaving a void her family will never fill.

She was born in Greeley, Pa. on Nov. 4, 1936 to the late Marion and Otto Winkler, Jr. She lived in Greeley until the late 1950’s and then moved to Bergen County, N.J. for 15 years. She eventually made her way back to Pennsylvania, marrying the love of her life, Henry Prigge, and residing on German Hill in Shohola, Pa. for 53 years. Earlier this year, Rose Ann moved to Rockland County, N.Y. to be near her daughter, Annette, and they spent every day together.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hawley High School and worked as a waitress through the 70’s and 80’s at Rohman’s, La Gorille, The Blue Ribbon, The Trout Farm and The Lackawaxen House. She was also a former Auditor for Shohola Township, a member of St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Shohola, Pa. and previously served as the Vice President of the Church Council, Vice President of the Ladie’s Aide and a member of the St. Jacobi Choir. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of Peace Makers quilting and was a Girl Scout Leader when her daughters were growing up. She was the ultimate in keeping an impeccably clean home, preparing incredibly delicious Italian sauce and the best cheesecake ever!

Rose Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Prigge; her loving parents Marion and Otto Winkler, Jr.; her dear brother, Otto Raymond Winkler and step-son Kurt Prigge. She is survived by daughters, Holly Lees (John Thompson) and Annette Cocalas (Rob Lewis); step-daughter Karen Prigge Calvacca (Joe); siblings William (Roberta) Winkler; Linda (Henry) Schmalzle and Louise (Loni) Kuhn; grandchildren Iris Rose Cocalas; Robert C. Lees III and Christopher Calvacca. Her family will never forget the love and devotion she brought to their lives.

Graveside service will take place at German Hill Cemetery, Shohola, Pa. with Pastor Rolf Buchmann officiating on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 11:30 a.m.

If donations would like to be made in memory of Rose Ann Prigge, please do so to: St Jacobi Memorial Fund, PO Box 37, Shohola, Pa. 18458.

Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa. was entrusted with her arrangements.