Salvatore Victor Congemi was born on May 18, 1953.

Born into Eternal Life May 29, 2020.

Salvatore was one of three brothers born to Christine and Salvatore Congemi in Brooklyn, N.Y. Sal went to PS 179 and graduated from Quintono’s with a high school diploma. From the age of 13, Sal had a love for the bass guitar. Throughout his life he played in numerous bands performing in Brooklyn, New York City, Queens, Long Island, Upstate New York, and Pennsylvania. He was nominated with Joe Ferry for a Grammy in 2020 for the song “Whipping Post.”

In 1980, Sal met Laura Cronin. They married on Jan. 30, 1982. Through all the ups and downs, Laura and Sal were married for 38 years. Their daughter, Nicole, was born on July 16, 1986. After Nicole moved to Middletown, N.Y., with her boyfriend Chris, Sal and Laura moved to Matamoras, Pennsylvania soon after. Nicole and Chris got married on Jan. 14, 2016. They have two boys; Salvatore was born on June 2, 2018, and Gianluca was born on Jan. 20, 2021. Salvatore was a devoted husband and family man. He made friends wherever he went. He always had a smile on his face despite sustaining severe back injury and nerve damage in his legs while working at Green Bus Line in the early 1990’s. Sal has left a hole in the hearts of many. Along with Laura, Nicole, Chris, Little Sal, and Gianni, he is remembered by his brother Joseph, sisters-in-law, Noreen, Patricia, and Kathleen; and three generations of nieces and nephews. He will be missed and never forgotten. Until we all meet again in Heaven.