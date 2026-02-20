Sandra M. Gavoille, 72, passed peacefully from complications of cancer on Feb. 17, 2026 at Newton Memorial Hospital. The daughter of the late Charles Heussy, Jr. and Marion King Huessy, she was born on Dec. 30, 1953 in Port Jervis, N.Y.

Sandy worked for Doug Dillmuth State Farm Insurance, Milford, Pa. for 24 years as an office clerk. She also taught piano for several years before and after getting married on September 6, 1975. Sandy and her husband Paul had just celebrated 50 years of marriage on September 6, 2025. Her most favorite thing in life, next to being a Mom, was singing in her ex-brother-in-law’s band in her late teens and early 20’s.

Sandy is survived by her husband Paul M. Gavoille of Milford, Pa.; their son Michael R. Gavoille of Milford, Pa.; their daughter Jennifer M. Szajna and her husband Scott J. Szajna, their children Christopher and Sarah all of Uxbridge, Mass. She is also survived by her sister Gail Costic and her husband John Costic of Salisbury, Md., and their daughter Christina Smith and her husband Jason Smith; brother-in-law Robert Pinckney of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother-in-law Richard Gavoille and his wife Paula Gavoille of Shohola, Pa.; brother-in-law Donald Gavoille of Milford, Pa.; brother-in-law Howard Smith of Milford, Pa., and many nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by her older sister Patricia Pinckney of Jacksonville, Fla.; and sister-in-law Kathy Gavoille Smith of Milford, Pa.

Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026 from 4-7 p.m. with a brief service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Keith Raser officiating. A private cremation and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Sandy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Arrangements were entrusted to Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).