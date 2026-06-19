Stephanie A. Gamboni, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the Excel Care Center in Englishtown, N.J.

Born on Sept. 17, 1941, in Flushing, N.Y., Stephanie was the daughter of the late Alexander and Marie (DiGuiseppi) Pono. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Stephani and Antonia Gamboni.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Francis Gamboni, and his wife, Jill; her grandchildren Heather Gamboni, Dorian Bialer and Antonia DosSantos; and her two precious great-grandchildren Athena and Diana.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation was held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.)