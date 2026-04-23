It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Stephen Harold Lamberton, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Stephen went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2026, in Milford, Pa., leaving behind a legacy of kindness, capability, and unwavering love.

Born on January 27, 1971, in Honesdale, Pa., to Frank and Rose (Romance) Lamberton, Stephen grew up with a deep appreciation for family and community. He found his true partner in life with his loving and devoted wife, Laura (Stebbins) Lamberton. Together, they built a beautiful life and a growing family tree that included three children and five grandchildren, all of whom were the absolute light of his life.

While Stephen served with excellence as a Service Center Manager, his life was most fully lived in the relationships he built along the way. Whether in the great outdoors. traveling, hiking, fishing, hunting, kayaking, or skiing, or in the quiet, everyday moments at home, he used every opportunity to connect with those he loved. An adventurer at heart, he welcomed challenges with grit and a competitive spirit, often inviting others to join him, and took great pride in completing Spartan Races and competing in the Highland Games. These experiences were as much about camaraderie as they were about achievement.

In every conversation and shared moment, Stephen made it clear that you mattered. He was steady and dependable, the kind of person you could count on without question, and his presence brought a deep sense of comfort and belonging. To know him was to feel valued, supported, and truly special.

To those who knew him, Stephen was affectionately known as “The Guy”, the one everyone called when something went wrong. There was little he couldn’t fix, and if he didn’t know how, he’d teach himself until he did. When he finally set his tools down, he was often in the kitchen, experimenting with new recipes and preparing meals for a house full of guests.

Stephen’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him most, especially his beloved wife, Laura. He was a proud and devoted father to Kelsey Ray (Gregory), Eric Lamberton (Olivia), and Connor Lamberton (Danielle), and a joyful grandfather to Charlotte, Catherine, Emelia, Isla, and Nathaniel, who brought him endless pride and happiness. He is also lovingly remembered by his mother, Rose Lamberton; siblings Kevin Lamberton (Tammie), Karen Morse (Paul), and Betsy Skelton (Brian); and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Stephen’s life was further enriched by a wide circle of friends who felt more like family and will continue to carry his memory forward. Stephen was reunited in peace with his father, Frank Lamberton, who preceded him in death.

Family and friends are invited to gather and share stories of a life well-lived on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m., at the Tri-State Bible Camp, 2 River Rd, Montague, NJ 07827.

A Celebration of Life will follow at 5 p.m. with Keith Lamberson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s honor to Tri-State Bible Camp; (https://www.tristatebiblecamp.org/donate), Camp Freedom; (Campfreedompa.org) and Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department- Station 26; (dingmanfire@gmail.com).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford St, Milford, PA18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).