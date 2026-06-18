Steven B. Neidenberg passed away June 9, 2026. Born in Bronx, N.Y., where he spent his childhood until attending college in Texas.

Steve worked in the cosmetic industry for over thirty years, starting at Revlon, Cover Girl Cosmetics, and Estee Lauder. Steve met his wife, Michele DeGraw, while working at Cover Girl in Maryland and was married for 42 years. He began his own recruiting company specializing in cosmetics, which he ran for many years. Everyone who met and knew Steve fell in love with his very outgoing personality and wonderful sense of humor.

Steve is survived by his wife Michele DeGraw, brother-in-law Wes DeGraw(Kathy), sister-in-law Denise DeGraw Fey, nephews Michael DeGraw(Jill), Erik Fey, Adam Fey, Fred Maher(Melissa), niece Heather Kleber(Rob), great nephews and nieces; Wil DeGraw(Katie), Steph Fey, Tessa Fey, Jillian DeGraw(Tommy), and Alexis Kelber. As an only child Steve loved spending time with all of them.

He was predeceased by his parents Wil and Syl Neidenberg and his in-laws Bill and Janeth DeGraw.

Steve was a member of the New York Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists and was Chapter Chair two different times.

There will be no visitation services, and a memorial will be held at the convenience of family.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).