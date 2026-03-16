For over 97 years, the world was blessed with the kindness, compassion, and gentle spirit of Verna Rickard Bumball. Devoted mother, dedicated nurse and friend to all, Verna passed peacefully on March 12, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of love and care that touched countless lives.

Verna was born on July 2nd, 1928, to proud parents, Urban and Clara Rickard, and grew up in Elizabeth, N.J. Her happy summers and weekends were spent in Dingmans Ferry at the log cabin built by her father on Rickard’s Lake. She loved exploring the beauty of Child’s Park and walking with the lifelong friends she made down the hills to the Dingmans Bridge. She was always proud to have been one of the few brave enough to jump off!

Following her graduation from Battin High School, Verna enrolled at the Orange Memorial School of Nursing. She graduated in 1950 as a registered nurse. After working for several years, she put her career on hold, married, and moved to Mountainside, N.J. to raise a family. Verna and her husband Stephen W. Bumball had a home built on Rickard’s Lake by Verna’s Father. She continued to spend her summers there.

In 1978, Verna fulfilled a long-held dream and made Dingmans Ferry her permanent home. She returned to nursing and worked well into her seventies compassionately serving the people of Dingmans, Milford and neighboring communities. Her commitment to helping others reflected the generous heart she shared throughout her life.

Upon retirement, Verna enjoyed the quiet life she loved on Rickard’s Lake. She greeted each day with joy as she looked out over the water watching her “diamonds” shimmering across its surface.

Verna had a deep love for animals, especially the many dogs that were part of her life throughout the years. It brings comfort to those who knew her to imagine she was welcomed into heaven not only by her loved ones, but also by the wagging tails and wet noses of the faithful companions she cherished.

Now in heaven, Verna is reunited with her beloved parents, brother Urban “Sonny” Rickard, sister Regina “Jean” Hutchison and her son, Stephen Rickard Bumball, who passed in October 2025.

Verna leaves behind her loving daughter, Laurie Jean Smith (Cook); grandchildren, Karla, Christopher and Adam and their families as well as extended family, friends, neighbors and members of the community who will cherish her memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Verna’s memory to the Pike County Humane Society, honoring her lifelong love and care for animals. You can make a donation by visiting their website: Make a Donation – The New Pike County Human Society or mailing a check to PCHS PO Box 255 Milford, PA 18337.

A Receiving of Friends will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home on Sunday, March 22, 2026, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. with a prayer service with Pastor Neil Neilson at 4:30 p.m.