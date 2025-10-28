Warner L. Tschopp, Sr.

We are deeply saddened of the loss of our Dad, Warner Tschopp, Sr. - also known as “Shoppy” - on Oct. 25, 2025, at 8:11 a.m. at the age of 90 in Port Jervis, N.Y.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Louis and Lydia Tschopp. He then lived in Otisville with his parents, and together they created a business called Louis Tschopp and Son, Upholstery and Carpet.

Warner was known to his family the man, myth and the legend of many things due to his many business ventures, organization memberships and his love of sports.

He was an avid baseball and softball player since 1955. His favorite memory comes from when he was 20 years old, he was playing baseball and this older gentleman would bring his fold up chair and sit by third base, where he was playing. One day he hit a single double, triple and a home run. This normally quiet man came over to him and said, “ Do you know what you just accomplished? It’s called a cycle!” This gentleman’s name was Smokey Joe Woods, who was a champion pitcher of the Red Socks, and lived locally and is laid to rest in Shohola, Pennsylvania. The one thing they had in common was the love of baseball. Dad and the love for ball kept pitching him until his 60’s.

He was an avid golfer, bowler, and sportsmen. Warner was a member of the Elks Club and VFW. He was the owner of Warner Tschopp Paving and Excavating as well as his Modular Sales and servicing of cars and home.

Warner is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Strouse and her husband Mark and Heidi Messenger; grandchildren, Edward Strouse and his wife Corrine; Michelle Strouse and her companion Michael Ruggiero; Jennifer Perreault and her husband Adam; Jessica Strouse; Jeanna Posci and husband Rich; Mark Strouse and wife Krystyn; Rachel Copertine and husband Bryan; Lauren Strouse; and Janel Barber and her husband Scott; and great grandchildren Jaclyn, Kiara, Jackson, Karson, Lyndsey, Ryan, Samantha, Gabrielle, JJ, Evan, Zane, Ian, Harper, Clohe, Ian, Zachery, Peyton, Matthew, Aaliya, Ethan, Carmella, Julian, Jayce, Kayleb, Mila and Gemma; his partner, Cory Hiller; Cory’s son, Jay Hiller and his companion Michelle and their children Christopher, Kelly, Ashley, Arthur as well as Cory’s daughter Missy Hiller and her children Nathen, Lauren, Rachel and Emma and his cats, Pumpkin and Miss Kitty.

In addition to his parents, Warner was preceded in death by his son, Warner L. Tschopp, Jr., daughter Aimee Hissam, grandson Charles Strouse and ex-wife Marilyn Tschopp.

Friends may call at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Benjamin Willis officiating. Burial will be at the Milford Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Club 645, P.O. Box 138, Port Jervis, N.Y. 12771-0138.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).