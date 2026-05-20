Saint Patrick’s holds confirmation

Perfect weather was the order of the day as eighteen children received the Gifts of the Holy Spirit at ceremonies held recently at the Church of Saint Patrick in Milford.

Receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation were: Paul Barcia, Briana Donatone, Jake Ertola, Jeremy Gesualdo, Angelina Giovane, Liliana Kratochwill, Andersen Lateer, Nathaniel Leslie, Cassidy Lentoni, Julian Maczuga, Gavin McAteer, Joellen Nielsen, Gabriel O’Sullivan, Kate Rodgers, Miley Sutton, Emily Triassi, Isabella Valentine and Lily Weglarz.

The Sacrament was conferred by Rev. Joseph Manarchuck, Pastor, assisted by Deacon Tom Spataro. The children were prepared for the reception of the sacrament over many months by Laurie Barcia, catechist in the parish’s Children’s Faith Formation Program.

Each of the children received Certificates of Confirmation signed by Father Manarchuck, as well as specially blessed Rosaries presented by the Knights of Columbus.