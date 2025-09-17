2025 Drive for Autism Golf Tournament

S.A.F.E. Inc. (Supporting Autism and Families Everywhere), in collaboration with the Dan Brown Memorial Fund, have joined to address the critical intersection of autism and mental health. Together, they will host the 2025 Drive for Autism Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Course, 260 Country Club Drive in Mountain Top, Pa.

The event will shine a light on the increased risk of suicide and self-harm among individuals on the autism spectrum by aiming to:

• Raise Awareness: Educate the public about mental health challenges faced by autistic individuals.

• Improve Support and Intervention: Promote autism-friendly suicide prevention strategies tailored to this community’s needs.

• Promote Mental Well-Being: Provide resources to address co-occurring conditions such as anxiety and depression, reduce social isolation, and foster inclusion and acceptance.

Proceeds from the event will support programs dedicated to autism awareness, suicide prevention and mental health resources for individuals with autism and their families.

To become a sponsor, golfer, or to contribute a monetary donation, log onto https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/drive-for-autism-2025.

For additional information, log onto the S.A.F.E. Autism Awareness Website (www.autismsafe.org), email admin@autismsafe.org or call (570) 535-0293.