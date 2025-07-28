3-bedroom home offers land, privacy and plenty of room

Two very private acres surround this spacious 3-bedroom home with seasonal views of the mountains from the oversized rear deck. You will find 19th century stone walls, nice landscaping and a newly paved driveway.

Inside, there are 2.5 baths, and a windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the family room featuring plank cathedral ceilings, a brick fireplace and doors leading to the deck. You’ll also have a formal dining room and a living room.

The finished full basement offers more living space with an office and laundry room. The two-car garage has a convenient storage attic accessed by a full staircase.

This is a great location halfway between Milford and Matamoras so the best area shopping is a breeze and great restaurants are easily accessible. Commuting is also easy with trains in nearby Port Jervis and easy access to I-84.