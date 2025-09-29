A 4-bedroom sanctuary on a 300+ acre estate

Combine serenity, privacy and convenient living on 313 acres of scenic beauty.

This four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a tranquil retreat with sprawling landscapes that include a one-acre private pond. Trails throughout the estate are perfect for hiking or exploring in your quad.

You will find a stone exterior and hardwood floors throughout the interior. There are two bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second. You will also have a separate dining room and living room, plus a sitting room with a stone fireplace. In addition, you will find a wood-burning stove for warmth and comfort during winter months.

The covered front porch is a perfect place to relax and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. At the end of a long gravel driveway, you’ll find shops nearby for your everyday needs. The property is situated only 5 miles from Dingmans Bridge crossing the picturesque Delaware River into New Jersey and convenient to waterfalls, additional hiking trails, and lakes.