A modern classic in a great location

Located in the heart of historic Milford, this home represents a rare opportunity to have the convenience and value of prime real estate in a desirable neighborhood.



The two-bedroom, two-bath home features exquisite hardwood flooring, built-in features, and has a great layout with all appliances included, even the washer and dryer. You’ll also have a convenient two-car garage.

The recently painted living room, dining room and front porch add a fresh feel, while the fenced-in private side area offers additional outdoor space to enjoy. There is also additional open space above the garage, offering potential for future expansion or convenient extra storage.



The location is in the desirable Delaware Valley School District. Enjoy being just steps from local restaurants and shops, with quick access to I-84 for an easy commute to New York or New Jersey.



Opportunities like this are hard to find -- especially with such rare low taxes.