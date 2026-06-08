A peaceful retreat

Welcome home to this beautifully crafted three-plus-bedroom, three-bathroom retreat nestled on a peaceful 1.65 acre lot complete with your own stream flowing through the property.



This home features Velux skylights bringing in abundant natural light, premium Andersen windows and sliding doors for beauty and energy efficiency, elegant Kohler faucets and hardware throughout, modern GE appliances, propane fireplace cozy for cool nights, Rheem on-demand water heater, energy-efficient Hormann R16.1 garage doors, Americh AirJet tub and shower base, plus much more.

Whether you’re looking for a private escape or a forever home this property checks every box.