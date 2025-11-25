Agencies come together to discuss care access

The Pike County Commissioners, in partnership with Northwell Health, brought together key stakeholders on Nov. 20, 2025, at the Pike County Training Center to discuss the state of healthcare in Pike County. The two organizations collaborated to host this important Community Engagement Session, which examined current challenges, heard directly from those impacted, and explored possible solutions to improve health outcomes.

“Our goal has always been to ensure every resident has equitable access to high-quality care,” said Pike County Commissioner Ronald R. Schmalzle. “This session is a chance to hear directly from our community leaders who share this commitment, and many of whom know firsthand the challenges of limited care in our area. By coming together, we can share new ideas and focus on the necessary steps to reshape healthcare in Pike.”

Stakeholders from across the County including federal, state and local elected officials; school district leadership; healthcare professionals; and community organizations; convened for a spirited discussion on the state of healthcare in Pike County.

Participants voiced challenges, shared experiences and provided suggestions, giving the Commissioners and Northwell valuable insights into community needs and outcomes needed for a thriving community. The session’s primary purpose was to hear directly from leaders and those working within the field to help identify community priorities and preferences.

A reoccurring topic of discussion was the urgent need for expanded medical services, specifically the lack of local facilities. Pike County remains the only county in Pennsylvania without a hospital or urgent care centers, leaving residents severely underserved and facing barriers to care. When medical care is needed, residents are reliant on neighboring areas, often traveling great distances to receive care. The lack of primary care physicians only adds to the issue.

In its initial step to serve the Pike County community, Northwell is opening Primary and Immediate Care at Dingmans Ferry in early 2026, with a second site planned for Hawley that Summer.

”This is a unique opportunity for both Northwell and Pike County. It really stands at the core of Northwell’s mission: meeting the health care needs of the community where they live, activating the care needed in that community, and shaping those health care solutions together,” said Dr. Brahim Ardolic, Executive Vice President and President of the Metro Market, Northwell Health. “We’re very excited about this collaboration and about servicing the unique needs of this growing community.”

The listening session raised thoughtful insights and concerns, reinforcing the community’s plea for care as well as reinforcing the County’s commitment to providing it.

“We have been tirelessly working on initiatives aimed at eliminating gaps in key healthcare services,” Osterberg said. “We feel as though our partnership with Northwell Health is a critical step toward improving access, affordability, and quality of healthcare for Pike.”

“We are grateful to all who attended and shared their voices. The feedback received will be carefully considered and will serve as a foundation for future improvements,” added Commissioner Christa L. Caceres.