Authentic, updated log cabin

Nestled in the woods and surrounded by trails and waterfalls, this Pennsylvania state cabin is well maintained and you can see the love it has had. Just steps away from the water’s edge, it has both rustic charm and privacy.

The exterior of this cabin features a covered back deck perfect for enjoyment and relaxation overlooking Little Mud Pond. In addition to parking, there is a garage for vehicles or storage.

This log cabin also features hardwood floors throughout, and a wood-burning stone fireplace in the living room that will keep you warm and cozy.

You will find two bedrooms and a loft. It can sleep up to 12 people and with the exception of a few items, this cabin will come furnished. Note: this is a Pennsylvania state cabin and the buyer must be a resident. It is a cash deal. Flower boxes and dock will be removed and the back door will be painted green. Situated on a quarter acre, this is an idyllic setting for a nature lover and outdoor enthusiast.