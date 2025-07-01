Avoid deed and title fraud

With growing concern about the threat of property title and deed fraud, the trade/professional association Pennsylvania Association of Realtors is urging property owners to take proactive measures to protect some of their most valuable assets: their home and property.

According to a 2025 National Association of Realtors Deed and Fraud Survey, 63% of Realtor association leaders have seen or heard of deed or title fraud in their local markets over the past year. The survey indicates that deed and title fraud is particularly prevalent in the Northeast, where 92% of association leaders reported exposure to the issue. Fifty-two percent of cases involved residential land, fewer than 20% involved detached single-family homes, and 12% of fraud attempts involved owner-occupied homes.

“Title and deed fraud is often a silent crime, but the damage can be very real,” Bill Lublin, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors said. “A fraudulent filing can put a homeowner’s legal rights and their property at risk. It’s critical that Pennsylvanians are informed about title and deed fraud and are empowered to protect their investment.”

Title and deed fraud typically involve forged signatures and fraudulent documents being recorded to unlawfully transfer ownership. Victims may not realize they’ve been targeted until they receive unfamiliar tax notices, bills for mortgages they didn’t sign, or discover someone else trying to sell or rent out their property.

To help protect against fraud, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors recommends that property owners:

* Sign up for property alert services through the county recorder of deeds offices, where available.

*Monitor all mail and public records related to their property for unexpected changes or notices.

*Work with a Realtor and title professional to verify ownership history and obtain title insurance, which may help guard against losses.

*Report suspicious filings immediately to the county recorder, a real estate attorney and law enforcement.

“Realtors are often the first line of defense in identifying suspicious activity,” Lublin added. “By raising awareness and offering guidance, we aim to help homeowners stay in control and safeguard their homes and their real estate transactions.”

Nearly 30% of areas without current anti-scam policies are actively developing preventative strategies, often in collaboration with local Realtor associations, land and title agent organizations and deed recorders. Among the solutions favored most by survey respondents is an electronic notification system for property owners.