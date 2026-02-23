Business & Professional Women’s Club plans tricky tray event

The Business & Professional Women’s Club of Port Jervis held its February dinner meeting at Mr. Shane’s. Co-Chairs Danyiel McCormick, Sheri Kowalski and Co-Ann DiAgostino updated the final plans for the Stars Of Tomorrow Tricky Tray on March 14 at the Port Jervis High School.

Doors open at noon on March 14, with calling to begin at 2 p.m. Free admission, kids welcome, refreshments available. Over 300 baskets, gift certificates, raffle tickets, lottery tree tables and other prizes will be available. Proceeds fund scholarships for Port Jervis and Delaware Valley students as well as our adult continuing education scholarship. For more information, check out our Facebook page, Business & Professional Women’s Club Of Port Jervis.