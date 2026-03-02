Cornell Cooperative Extension seeks agricultural program leader

The Cornell Cooperative Extension is seeking an agricultural program leader for Orange County. This individual will oversee and manage all agriculture programming efforts and provide leadership and supervision to the agriculture area, specific to agriculture public policy and community and economic development.

The agricultural program leader will represent Cornell Cooperative Extension, manage program resources and facilitate support for other program areas.

The yearly salary for this position is $93,642.

All applications must be received online by March 16. Position closing dates may change based on association needs.

To see the full position description, visit https://shorturl.at/oCzVv.



