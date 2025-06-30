Custom stucco home with pond view and more

This upscale 3-bedroom 2-bath stucco home comes with a finished basement and bonus rooms, giving you plenty of space.

It is situated on 1.13 acres and offers an additional buildable corner lot of 1.01 equaling 2.14 acres total. In addition, there is no homeowner’s association, so no dues to pay.

The interior presents a chic design with an open plan from the kitchen through the living and dining areas with crown molding, skylights and cathedral ceilings. You’ll discover hardwood, ceramic tile and marble flooring.

The modern kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. The living room features a stone-faced fireplace and the dining room has access to the covered back porch.

You can also access a second-floor balcony from the spacious upstairs loft. Enjoy a stunning view of fountain pond with swans.

The location is just minutes to the charming borough of Milford and in the desirable Delaware Valley School District.