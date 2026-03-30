Enjoy a worry-free lifestyle in this three-bedroom townhome

You’ll have comfort, style and convenience in this two-story townhome with three bedrooms and two and a half baths at Milford Landing.



Enter and discover a hardwood foyer and a bright, open floorplan. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinetry. The dining area flows into the living room, creating a perfect space for entertaining or relaxing.



From the living area, open the pocket doors to the sunroom where you can enjoy your morning coffee or unwind at the end of your day.



Upstairs, the primary suite provides a retreat with large windows for natural light. The en-suite bathroom features a beautifully tiled tub and shower, double granite vanity, and you’ll find a walk-in closet. The nook off the hallway can be set up for office space or a work station for the kids.



Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a convenient second-floor laundry area complete the upper level. This home is close to schools, shopping, Interstate 84, and train to NYC.