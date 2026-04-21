Enjoy country living and lake access in a spacious four-bedroom home

A covered front porch welcomes you to this colonial style home designed for everyday comfort and easy entertaining.

Set on more than a half-acre in a private community, you will find four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and bright living spaces. The large kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space and a dining area with access to a rear deck, plus you’ll have a separate formal dining room to gather friends and family. The finished lower level adds valuable flexibility with options for a recreation room, media room, home office, fitness area or guest space.

An attached garage adds convenience, while outside, the new back deck, patio area and fenced backyard create a great setting for relaxing, entertaining or simply enjoying the outdoors. Located in Marcel Lake Estates, you’ll have access to two fishing lakes, a community pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, boating, a clubhouse, and private gated entry.