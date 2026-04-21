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Enjoy country living and lake access in a spacious four-bedroom home

Dingmans Ferry. Private-community property with access to fishing, community pool.

Dingmans Ferry /
| 21 Apr 2026 | 11:26
    Enjoy country living and lake access in a spacious four-bedroom home
    Enjoy country living and lake access in a spacious four-bedroom home
    Enjoy country living and lake access in a spacious four-bedroom home
    Enjoy country living and lake access in a spacious four-bedroom home
    Enjoy country living and lake access in a spacious four-bedroom home

A covered front porch welcomes you to this colonial style home designed for everyday comfort and easy entertaining.

Set on more than a half-acre in a private community, you will find four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and bright living spaces. The large kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space and a dining area with access to a rear deck, plus you’ll have a separate formal dining room to gather friends and family. The finished lower level adds valuable flexibility with options for a recreation room, media room, home office, fitness area or guest space.

An attached garage adds convenience, while outside, the new back deck, patio area and fenced backyard create a great setting for relaxing, entertaining or simply enjoying the outdoors. Located in Marcel Lake Estates, you’ll have access to two fishing lakes, a community pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, boating, a clubhouse, and private gated entry.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION:

ADDRESS: 126 Bernadette Drive
PRICE: $379,900
TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 2,676
TOTAL ACRES: 0.56
TOTAL TAXES: $5,289.71
YEAR BUILT: 2001
LISTING AGENT: Beth Germann
Century 21 Geba Realty
Office: 570-296-8881
Email: gebarealty@ptd.net

www.c21gebarealty.com
309 West Harford Street, Milford